Hostage situation at Henrico apartment complex safely resolved

WTVR
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A hostage situation at a Henrico apartment complex was safely resolved Wednesday evening, per Henrico Police and Crime Insider sources.

Henrico Police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance at the Colonial Apartments on Kirkland Drive around 5 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett a man had taken his wife and young child hostage with a hatchet.

The division's Special Operations team assisted in making contact with the parties involved, police said. There was no threat to the community.

Police are working to learn more about the situation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

