Richmond nonprofit leader emphasizes dire need for shelter space: 'People are dying out there'

RICHMOND, Va. — Rhonda Snead has been advocating for more to be done to help Richmond's unhoused community for years.

"If they're out here, they can freeze to death," said Snead, who helps lead the nonprofit Blessing Warriors, outside the city's Overflow Inclement Weather Shelter. "I picked up quite a few people last night and brought them here. They didn't have a bed, but they had some place that they could sit warm and talk."

Snead and her team served breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks at Richmond's overflow inclement weather shelter on East Marshall Street on Wednesday.

With sub-freezing temperatures leading to more people needing shelter, Snead isn't surprised that the city's inclement weather shelters are reaching capacity quickly.

"They basically stay at capacity, because when someone leaves, someone comes in," she said.

The city's Chamberlayne Avenue shelter, which run by the Salvation Army, began intake for its 100 beds at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Within an hour, it was at capacity.

The overflow shelter, operated by the Daily Planet, filled up their beds by 5 p.m. but continued to let people sit inside.

"This is the first time I've ever seen the overflow shelter not turn anyone away, even though they don't have beds," Snead said.

Because both shelters are open 24 hours a day due to the freezing temperatures, few beds are opening daily because people are staying.

"We need a year-round—and it was supposed to be done—walk-up shelter, men, women and families, where they can get the resources they need," Snead said. "All these empty buildings, they have to do something. People are dying out there."

Snead said these dangerously low temperatures emphasize the need for new spaces and resources. With a new administration in City Hall, Snead is hopeful that more can be done to help the unhoused year-round.

"I do see some light," she said. "For the past eight years, I could not meet with the mayor. They wouldn't meet with me. I emailed Mayor Avula in December, and January 3, he emailed me back."

CBS 6 reached out to the City of Richmond on Tuesday to ask about the shelters reaching capacity. We were told the following:

The city is committed to supporting residents in need, particularly those experiencing homelessness.

They noted the city is making significant investments to expand year-round and inclement weather shelter capacity, including the overflow shelter at Marshall Plaza.

We reached out again on Wednesday to ask if they would be adding beds anywhere this week. We are still waiting to hear back.

