Cold weather poses additional risks for adults with dementia: How to help keep your loved one safe

RICHMOND, Va. -- The winter weather can be potentially dangerous for more than 6 million people living with Alzheimer's disease, and those dangers can also be stressful and challenging for caregivers.

That's why the Alzheimer's Association of Central and Western Virginia is offering some safety tips to help caregivers feel less overwhelmed.

The non-profit health organization says to always prepare emergency plans ahead of time, be sure to dress the person with Alzheimer's in warm clothes and non-slippery shoes, and don't be afraid to ask for help with tasks, like shoveling snow or grocery shopping.

Douglas Panto, community programs manager for the Alzheimer's Association's Southeastern Virginia chapter, says 6 out of 10 people living with dementia or Alzheimer's will wander at some point in their life, which is why it's so important to be prepared and try to prevent it.

"Having your coat and keys and everything right by the front door can be a triggering for someone, oh, I need to go out that door," Panto explained. "That's the way out, so eliminate those triggers."

Wandering is one of the most frequent and challenging problems that caregivers face and can be extremely dangerous in colder conditions.

The Alzheimer's Association also notes caregivers should monitor closely for agitation or restlessness as day transitions into night, and also providing entertainment, like games or special snacks, for your loved one can be key.

"It's going to eliminate a lot of those bad behaviors associated with memory loss, like wandering, agitation, and confusion, and so forth, because they're focused on the activity," Panto noted. "So make sure you have extra activities for those long, long times that you're going to be together due to the weather."

If you have any questions or need support, you can contact the Alzheimer's Association's 24/7 toll-free anytime day or night at 800-272-3900.