Where is Codi Bigsby? Family now offering $25,000 reward for information

Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 14, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. — The Bigsby family has announced that they are offering a $25,000 cash reward “for information leading to finding Codi Bigsby, or the arrest and prosecution of whoever took him,” according to a press release.

The family will be hosting a press conference on Friday to discuss and review what they consider inaction by the Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

The family will also be publicly condemning the Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney's office and how it has handled the investigation into Codi Bigsby’s whereabouts and the continued prosecution of Cory Bigsby.

This is a developing story.

