Police now consider missing Virginia child Codi Bigsby's father a person of interest

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police said Wednesday that Codi Bigsby's father Cory was now considered a person of interest in his son's disappearance.

When Codi was initially reported missing on Monday, police said 43-year-old Cory Bigsby informed them Codi was not in their home when he awakened.

Codi’s father told investigators he searched the home but Codi was nowhere to be found.

Cory Bigsby remained at police headquarters voluntarily and no formal charges have been placed against him.

Police said he is choosing to answer their questions and has been since the day he reported the boy missing.

Person of Interest - Cory Bigsby pic.twitter.com/HmG4uPACgv — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) February 2, 2022

On Tuesday, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said Codi's parents were answering questions from investigators and that some of the stories they've been told about Codi have not matched the evidence.

Chief Talbot would not go into detail about the stories, nor the evidence.

"I think that's self-explanatory. The evidence doesn't match what we've been told. So we need to investigate further," he said.

The search for Codi extended into a third day on Wednesday.

Hampton Police Four-year-old Codi Bigsby is missing.

Police said they expanded the search grid and are searching areas that have not yet been searched.

Officers will use K9s and UAVs during the search. Emergency management and volunteer crews will continue to assist in the search.

They said their search at the NASA Steam Plant has concluded.

Talbot said Codi was most likely not abducted and he would be found near his Buckroe Beach neighborhood home.

"The investigation does not indicate that he was abducted. There's just no reason to believe it. We certainly are open to that as a possibility. It is not likely," he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hampton Police at 757–727–6111.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.