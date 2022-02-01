Police on missing Virginia child: 'Evidence doesn't match what we've been told'

HAMPTON, Va. -- As the search for four-year-old Codi Bigsby stretched into its second day, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot the child's parents were answering questions from investigators and that some of the stories they've been told about Codi have not matched the evidence.

Chief Talbot would not go into detail about the stories, nor the evidence.

"I think that's self-explanatory. The evidence doesn't match what we've been told. So we need to investigate further," he said.

When Codi was initially reported missing on Monday, police said the child's father informed them Codi was not in their home when he awakened.

Talbot said Codi’s father told investigators he searched the home but Codi was nowhere to be found.

Hampton Police Codi Bigsby

"We need the help of the public so that we can find anybody who may have seen this child or even anything that might be related to this investigation," Talbot said Tuesday. "We feel strongly that somebody listening can be helpful. We feel very strongly about that."

Talbot said Codi was most likely not abducted and he would be found near his Buckroe Beach neighborhood home.

"The investigation does not indicate that he was abducted. There's just no reason to believe it. We certainly are open to that as a possibility. It is not likely," he said.

Codi's father said he last saw his son in the home at around 2 a.m. Monday, police said.

There were other children in the home who are all safe with police, but Talbot wouldn't say how many children there were.

Hampton Police Four-year-old Codi Bigsby is missing.

Codi lives with his father, according to Talbot, who also said police have also spoken with his mother.

"There are a number of people beyond his parents that we are speaking to," Talbot said.

The FBI is assisting with the search, police said. Police have also asked for the public's help in the search.

"We're establishing a role for the general public to help us assist in this search," Hampton Police spokesperson Sgt. Reggie Williams said. "At this time, we're only seeking the first 50 volunteers. We need to be able to coordinate the volunteers and be able to determine where they're searching and have an accurate way to track where those volunteers are going to be working with our staff."

The Hampton Police Division is accepting volunteers to aid in the search for missing Codi Bigsby. Use the below link and follow the instructions to sign up. https://t.co/a0yNRlJ40Y pic.twitter.com/GW57NCYUM3 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) February 1, 2022

Anyone with information was asked to call Hampton Police at 757–727–6111.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.