Codi Bigsby: New billboards show missing Virginia boy as search continues

HAMPTON, Va. -- It’s been over a month since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing.

Codi was reported missing by his father, Cory, who told police he woke up the morning of January 31 and his son was nowhere to be found.

WTKR Codi Bigsby

Volunteers search Hampton woods, hoping to find 4-year-old Codi Bigsby

Hampton Police previously said that the search is in an investigative phase as Codi has now been missing for over a month.

Now, drivers will see new billboards around Hampton Roads like this one seen on Military Highway in Norfolk.

Volunteers have continued to search for the missing boy, like a small group who searched woods in the northern section of Hampton last Friday.

"I think what keeps us all going as a community is we all want a positive outcome out of this situation," volunteer Mahogany Waldon said. "Many of us want closure. Until we know the whereabouts of Codi -- whether good or bad -- many of us are devoted to being out here as long as it takes to find him."

News 3

Codi's father is behind bars for charges unrelated to the disappearance of the child. Cory Bigsby was charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents that go back to before Codi was reported missing.