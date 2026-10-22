CODI Alert issued for missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:
Name: Cayden James Dawson
Age: 16
Date last seen: Oct. 21, 2026 at 7:36 p.m.
Last known location: Fruit Plain Road, Callao, Va.
Physical description: Dawson is described as a 5' 4" white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing white jogging pants. Believed to be driving a dark gray 2024 Honda Civic with Virginia tags: TDL-1367. No recent photo of Dawson is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-580-5221.
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