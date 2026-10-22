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CODI Alert issued for missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Northumberland County

Cayden Dawson
VSP
Cayden Dawson
Posted

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Name: Cayden James Dawson

Age: 16

Date last seen: Oct. 21, 2026 at 7:36 p.m.

Last known location: Fruit Plain Road, Callao, Va.

Physical description: Dawson is described as a 5' 4" white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing white jogging pants. Believed to be driving a dark gray 2024 Honda Civic with Virginia tags: TDL-1367. No recent photo of Dawson is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-580-5221.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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