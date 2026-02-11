Have you seen Isabella? Missing Goochland teenager last seen Monday night, Virginia State Police say

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A Codi Alert has been issued for a missing Goochland County teenager, according to the Virginia State Police.

Isabella Gayle Shiflett, 13, was last seen at 11:52 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Community House Road.

Isabella has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.

WTVR

State police said she was last seen wearing a camoflauge jacket or plaid shirt, black leggings and black snow boots. Her hair could be in a ponytail or braid.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Goochland County Sheriff's Office at 804-556-5349.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube