Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Have you seen Isabella? Missing Goochland teenager last seen Monday night, Virginia State Police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 11, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 11, 2026
Posted
and last updated

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A Codi Alert has been issued for a missing Goochland County teenager, according to the Virginia State Police.

Isabella Gayle Shiflett, 13, was last seen at 11:52 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Community House Road.

Isabella has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.

Isabella Shiflett

State police said she was last seen wearing a camoflauge jacket or plaid shirt, black leggings and black snow boots. Her hair could be in a ponytail or braid.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Goochland County Sheriff's Office at 804-556-5349.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone