Man shot in Richmond's East End, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in Richmond's East End Tuesday evening, according to Crime Insider sources.

A call for a shooting in the 1500 block of Coalter Street, which is in the Mosby Court area, came in after 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to sources, the man was shot in the stomach and his injuries are considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

