Co-conspirator in Richmond public works fraud case gets 14-month prison sentence

RICHMOND, Va. -- A second former official with Richmond’s public works department will serve time behind bars for her role in helping to facilitate a three-year scheme that defrauded the city of over $600,000 in department contracts.

Shaun Lindsey, 53, was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in May to conspiring to use her position as a former senior administrative technician to steer department contracts to straw companies created by co-conspirators.

The sentence is roughly half what her former boss, Michael Evins, who had been a senior manager with the department, received a week earlier for his role as the main conspirator in the scheme. Evins, 67, received 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He and Lindsey both faced up to 20 years in prison.

Also sentenced last week was Evins’ wife, Samaria, who was among at least three co-conspirators who created the straw companies. The 52-year-old received eight months’ home confinement and five years of probation.

