Meet Stan: Children's Museum of Richmond unveils 40-foot T-Rex skeleton replica

RICHMOND, Va. — The Children's Museum of Richmond celebrated the unveiling of Stan the T-Rex, a massive 40-foot-long and 14-foot-tall skeleton replica that drew cheers from visitors at CMOR on Tuesday morning.

The replica is modeled after one of the most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeletons ever discovered. Stan has found his way to Richmond from South Dakota and now has a permanent home at the Children's Museum through a partnership with education and curriculum company Great Minds.

"We are thrilled now that Stan is taking the next step in his journey, will have the opportunity to inspire children directly starting today at this important Richmond institution."

Following the unveiling ceremony, the education team at CMOR organized interactive activities for visitors to participate in alongside the new prehistoric addition.

Click here to learn more.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.