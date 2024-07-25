Watch Now
Former Benedictine star Clelin Ferrell celebrates football homecoming, of sorts

Sean Robertson caught up with Ferrell at Washington Commanders training camp to talk about his homecoming.
RICHMOND, Va. — Former Benedictine High School standout Clelin Ferrell became the highest drafted football player the Richmond-area has ever produced when the Raiders selected the Clemson University star fourth overall in 2019.

This season the 27-year-old Defensive End will do something he's never done before as a professional football player — play a home NFL game in the Eastern Time Zone.

Sean Robertson caught up with Ferrell at Washington Commanders training camp to talk about his homecoming.

