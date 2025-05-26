Man shot in leg near Clarendon Park in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is recovering after being shot in the leg near a Chesterfield County park.

Police responded to Swift Creek Emergency Room at 14720 Hancock Village St. after receiving a report of a shooting victim on May 25 at approximately 9:46 p.m.

Officers found an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the area of Clarendon Park, located off Brookforest Road in Chesterfield.

Police described the suspects as two teenage boys wearing black hoodie sweatshirts.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.