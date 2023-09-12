Vietnam veteran and former NYC firefighter reflects on 9/11 at Virginia War Memorial: 'I lost so many friends'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia War Memorial commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania with the Commonwealth's Patriot Day ceremony. CBS 6 Chief photographer Brad Wilson attended the ceremony with Vietnam veteran and former New York City firefighter Clarence Singleton to see how he and those in attendance honored the Americans killed or injured on September 11.

