Watch first local news broadcast after the September 11 attacks

RICHMOND, Va. -- The United States watched in horror on September 11, 2001, as terrorists used hijacked planes as weapons in a coordinated attack on America.

Regular television and radio broadcasts were interrupted that Tuesday morning as national news took over the airwaves for around-the-clock coverage.

In Richmond, Virginia, the team of journalists at CBS 6 News broke into national coverage at 5 p.m. to begin to share the stories of how 9/11 was impacting those in our community.

WTVR

Watch the video box above to see the first 30 minutes of local news coverage in Richmond, Virginia following the 9/11 attacks.

