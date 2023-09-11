Watch Now
Watch first local news broadcast after the September 11 attacks

Posted at 3:21 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 15:21:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The United States watched in horror on September 11, 2001, as terrorists used hijacked planes as weapons in a coordinated attack on America.

Regular television and radio broadcasts were interrupted that Tuesday morning as national news took over the airwaves for around-the-clock coverage.

In Richmond, Virginia, the team of journalists at CBS 6 News broke into national coverage at 5 p.m. to begin to share the stories of how 9/11 was impacting those in our community.

Sept 11 coverage.png

Watch the video box above to see the first 30 minutes of local news coverage in Richmond, Virginia following the 9/11 attacks.

What are your memories from that day? Email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

