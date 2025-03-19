Watch: 100-year-old Virginia woman goes viral for birthday dance moves

BLACKSTONE, Va. — A 100-year-old Virginia woman is going viral with her birthday dance moves.
Blackstone woman Clara Jefferson Hawkes celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend at a surprise party at the Nottoway Civic League. Hawkes is a retired cafeteria manager at Blackstone Primary and a well-known cook and seamstress in the community.
A video of Hawkes on the dance floor, shot by Billy Coleburn of the Courier-Record Newspaper, has received over a million views and counting.
About 150 of Clara's family and friends came to the surprise party to show their love.
