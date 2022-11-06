Siblings remember sister tragically killed in I-95 crash: 'She just loved life'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Central Virginia family held a celebration of life on Saturday for their loved one, Claire Wenzel, who was tragically killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 last weekend.

The 26-year-old woman was one of seven people involved in the Henrico County crash early Sunday morning. It all started around the Parham Road exit when a car ran off the road, hitting the guardrail and spun back into the travel lane.

Virginia State Police reported four more crashes happened because of people trying to avoid the other accidents.

Wenzel’s family is anxiously waiting for more answers as the investigation continues.

“It’s kinda a puzzle piece right now. They have to rebuild the whole crash scene and figure out what factors were involved,” said Claire's sister, Emily.

Claire's family, made up of 10 siblings, said the tragedy won’t take her memories and spirit away.

One of her brothers, Lee, said she made him think about to taking on a challenge and not holding back. Other siblings shared special memories and moments of how she befriended everyone and was social, always looking out for others.

“She was always the life of the party and constant positivity. She just loved life,” shared two of her sisters.

The family said they are still in shock that she is gone, and have found the last week a lot to process. Together they are trying to stay as strong as possible, especially because they don’t have a full explanation of what had happened.

“Until those answers come we are just left with a mystery,” said her sister Theresa.

For now the family is focused on reminding people just how precious life is, and how Claire’s spirit will live on forever.

“She probably lived a more full life with so many adventures, probably more than most 50 years old do,” said her brother, Mark.

Claire's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.