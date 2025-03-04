City Council discusses draft of after action report on Richmond water crisis: 'Lucky that no one was hurt'

RICHMOND, Va. — A draft report released by Richmond officials on Monday morning reveals that the water treatment plant was unprepared for a power outage that triggered a series of technological failures, leaving thousands of people without water for several days.

The report, given to Richmond City Council, details three critical shortcomings including a lack of maintenance and faulty equipment, inadequate emergency preparedness and poor communication.

“It seemed very chaotic and I think we’re incredibly lucky that no one was hurt," Council Vice President Katherine Jordan said.

Watch: Report: Little action taken to prepare water plant for a power outage, despite plant already being 'at risk'

Report: Little action taken to prepare water plant for outage despite 'risk'

Regarding maintenance, the investigation found that there was no comprehensive management plan outlining service protocols or necessary equipment replacements.

Some crucial projects had been on hold since 2000.

The report also found standby equipment was not ready, data systems were fragmented and staff was not adequately trained.

"We need to know why the city did not purchase the switch gear in 2012 and subsequent years when it was identified as requiring replacement. We need to know why backup generators weren’t turned on. We need a clear understanding of Dominion’s role in water distribution," council member Kenya Gibson (3rd District) said in part.

Watch: Richmond knew in 2012 water plant equipment was unreliable but didn't replace it

Richmond knew in 2012 water plant equipment was unreliable but didn't replace it

“Some of these deficits suggested in the report as related to training and expertise of staff, it would be good to say exactly where that is needed," council member Ellen Robertson (6th District) said.

Investigators also criticized the department of public utilities for failing to properly inform neighboring communities about the outage, which delayed their ability to halt usage of city water.

They also say that DPU did not reach out to health officials until late in the afternoon.

While the city announced that DPU has updated its emergency response protocols and staffing procedures, as well as allocated $5 million for repairs and upgrades, council members say questions remain, including systemic failures with planning and budget that led to the crisis.

“What we’re seeing is 15 to 20 years of systemic decisions and budgetary trade-offs," council member Sarah Abubaker (4th District) said.

“What do we need right now? Because right now, we’re getting ready to go into the budget so we need to know, because this is the most important thing right now that should be on all of our minds," council member Reva Trammell (8th District) said.

City leaders say they are committed to following recommendations made in the report. Council hopes the next report, due on April 3, will help leaders make longer-term decisions.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| style-bold">TikTok| YouTube