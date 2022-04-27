Driver arrested after man killed on Monument Avenue

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police arrested a 24-year-old driver in connection with a fatal Monument Avenue crash.

Ciera Hope Childress, 24, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with being a driver involved in a fatal accident and not reporting the crash, drug possession, and a second DWI within a five-year period.

Henrico Police Ciera Hope Childress

Childress, according to police, killed 61-year-old Thomas Sotos.

"Henrico Police responded to a hit and run crash in the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road. A pedestrian was struck and later died after being transported to an area hospital," a Henrico Police spokesperson shared.

The car that struck Sotos was described as a white 2015 Toyota Prius.

Police advised the car would have "heavy passenger side damage" and would be "missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover."

Police credited tips they received after the news hit social media with helping lead investigators to Childress.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.