VCU student launches community book drive to boost literacy rates at Richmond school

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia Commonwealth University student is asking for the community's help as she works to boost literacy rates at a local Title I elementary school through a book donation drive.

Ciara Norfleet, a junior at VCU who dreams of becoming an educator and entrepreneur, has placed donation bins at businesses throughout the community to collect books for students at Carver Elementary.

“I’m trying to figure out better ways to help kids want to read and improve their reading scores,” Norfleet said.

Rather than waiting until after graduation to make a difference, Norfleet decided to start now by creating a community-wide book collection effort.

“Why wait for change when you never know what’s going to happen?” she added.

Norfleet began crafting her project by reaching out to community leaders, businesses, and nonprofits, learning how to create a community-wide effort.

“You can’t keep saying ‘what if.’ You just have to do it,” she stated.

Now, Richmond-area businesses have set up bins to collect books for students at Carver Elementary.

Norfleet plans to set up the donated books up like a book fair and allow the students to pick any they like for free.

Eager to deliver the donations, Norfleet hopes to remind students of the importance of reading.

“I feel like they’re going to enjoy it,” she said.

This time she’s spent outside the classroom has fueled her future plans and reinforced her commitment to investing in youth across all communities.

"I want to be a role model. That’s the main thing mentoring and bettering the youth,” Norfleet said.

The book drive runs through May 9. The drive is accepting picture, chapter, comics, early readers, poetry, novels and sensory friendly books. You can drop off donations at:



Halal Munchies

One Way Market

Kicks Boomin

Strvs Kicks

Lockerroom RVA

Bo Dillaz

Natroganix

VCU Commons

VCU Harris Hall

Station 5 Fire Department

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.