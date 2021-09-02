Killing of long-time East End resident devastates Church Hill community

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clarence Meredith was a pillar in his Church Hill community, known for a big smile and a boisterous hello

On Monday night he was found murdered inside his East End home.

Faith leaders walked Wednesday evening with Richmond Police officers as part of a reset program. They found doors open on Oakwood Avenue to words of comfort.

"He was always out, always out on the porch, a really nice guy,” said neighbor Andrew Barnes. “He once brought over a bunch of clothes for my three and four-year-olds. Just a really great guy."

Meredith was found beaten, bloodied and shot to death, according to Crime Insider sources. News of his sudden and violent death was unnerving to those who live in this East End community.

"I grew up in northern New Jersey, was born in Jersey City and when you have a lot of people living close to each other, occasionally the best things will happen and the worst things will happen,” said Steven Vornov, also a neighbor. “I mean, it's not Mayberry."

"My kids play out here and ride up and down the street on their bikes, all day and every day, without hesitation and no concern,” said Barnes. “This is really surprising, really sad."

These neighbors say Meredith lived on Oakwood for decades. They say that living without him will be an adjustment.

"Having faith leaders out here, city council liaisons out here and police going door-to-door shows us they care and want to know what happened,” said Barnes. “Plus, they want to know how people are doing and make sure we are alright. It's very positive and we need that positivity in the city, especially when it comes to policing."