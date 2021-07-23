Church donates 40,000 pounds of food to Chesterfield Food Bank

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- The Chesterfield Food Bank gained 40,000 pounds in one day thanks to a massive donation on Thursday made by the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The nearly 20 tons of food was grown, processed and packaged by volunteers at church farms and processing centers across the country, which they said operate using funds donated by church members.

The donation will help the food bank get ahead on their tripled demand seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food bank CEO Kim Hill says that donations like these allow the food bank to divert much-needed funds to other pressing needs, like facility expansion.

Due to an overwhelming need, the food bank had begun extending its distribution to Petersburg and other areas surrounding Chesterfield County.

“It’s a big deal. When people come together with a like vision to ensure a community is taken care of. That’s when great things happen,” Hill said.

Chesterfield Stake Communication Director Kasey Tross said, “As soon as the church reached out to me to find out about local needs, my first thought was the Chesterfield Food Bank. My family and I volunteer there and we know what great work they do and what a great organization it is.”

