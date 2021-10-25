Chesterfield man killed in Sunday night crash

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — A Chesterfield man was killed and a Prince George man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Sunday night crash, according to police.

Prince George County Police were called to the 7100 block of Prince George Drive at about 11:33 p.m. on October 24.

"Officers determined that a Chevy Camaro, two-door sedan was traveling southbound on Prince George Drive when it skidded off the right side of the roadway striking multiple stumps. The vehicle came to rest on its driver's side against a tree," a Prince George Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Passenger Christopher Winn, 43, of Chesterfield County, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Driver Johnny Gaskill, 60, of Prince George, was injured.

"Preliminary findings revealed that the driver and the passenger were not wearing a seatbelt; speed and alcohol usage may have contributed to the crash," the police email continued.

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

