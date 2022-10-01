Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood was shot multiple times, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have released the name of the man found shot to death in a Chesterfield neighborhood early Friday.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue after a driver saw a body in the road around 5 a.m., according to Capt. Michael Breeden with Chesterfield Police.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old David Christopher Rosado, of the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue.

He had been shot multiple times, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police said their investigation into Rosado's death is ongoing and that it is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.