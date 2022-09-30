Man found dead, lying in Chesterfield road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in a road early Friday morning.

Chesterfield Police said a person saw the man in the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue around 5 a.m. when they were driving by and notified police.

The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

