He killed three University of Virginia football players. Now he learns his fate.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The former University of Virginia student who killed three UVA football players on the Charlottesville campus in 2022 will soon learn his fate.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. pleaded guilty last year to three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His sentencing hearing is scheduled to get underway Monday in Charlottesville.

Jones Jr. faces a life prison sentence.

Jones opened fire on a charter bus as he and other students arrived back on campus after seeing a play and having dinner together in Washington, D.C.

Jones was a former member of the university's football team at the time of the shooting.

A witness told police that he had targeted specific victims.

Football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed, while a fourth member of the team, Mike Hollins, and another student, Marlee Morgan, were wounded.

Authorities had not released a motive in the shooting.

