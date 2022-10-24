Search underway for Virginia escapee

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christopher Feagin escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Va., according to Virginia State Police. Feagin, 32, has multiple aliases, including Michael Lee Malone and Christopher Feagih.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a gray shirt and gray sweater. He has brown hair and is 5'9 in height and weighs 135 pounds.

Virginia State Police Christopher Feagin

"At this stage of the ongoing criminal investigation, it appears Feagin escaped the hospital facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "He has no last known address, but was arrested in August by City of Virginia Beach Police. He also has ties to Lexington, S.C. Search efforts remain ongoing by state and local law enforcement resources."

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.