Emergency crews called to University of Richmond lake, campus mourns Richmond student

RICHMOND, Va. -- A University of Richmond student died unexpectedly on Thursday, university president Kevin Hallock wrote in an email to the UR community.

The university identified the deceased as Christopher Elvin, a sophomore from Newark, New Jersey.

The email did not indicate the cause and manner of death, however, emergency crews were called to campus Thursday evening for a water rescue at Westhampton Lake.

"[Christopher] was active with the ultimate frisbee team and was the president of West Indian Lynk, a Caribbean student organization. He recently declared as a business administration major and a Chinese studies minor," Hallock wrote. "Chaplaincy staff will be available in the Wilton Center throughout the day for those in our campus community who wish to come together to support one another during this difficult time."

The University has not yet responded to questions about the death, but a university spokesperson said they planned to provide an update on Friday.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Christopher’s family, his many friends on campus, and all who knew him," the statement continued. "The University of Richmond flag will fly at half-staff in recognition of Christopher’s passing."

