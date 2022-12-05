Why Main Street Station is filled with dozens of decorated Christmas trees

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the third year in a row, 23 nonprofits throughout the Richmond area have decorated Christmas trees at Main Street Station as part of RBI Services’ Christmas Under the Clocktower event.

"Christmas Under the Clocktower" is a friendly competition that helps raise money for these nonprofits, and it also brightens the holiday spirit of travelers as they board their trains to various destinations.

Henrico CASA, which serves vulnerable children by advocating for their best interests and making sure their voice is heard within the court system and the community, is participating in Christmas Under the Clocktower for the first time this year.

Community engagement coordinator Kristin Blalock says she jumped at the chance to decorate the tree and raise awareness about the work they do. She's also excited to get to learn about other nonprofits working to improve the Richmond area.

"It feels festive, and there's so many different organizations, and their trees represent what they do," said Blalock. "And they're all so unique and special, so it's really neat. It's a holiday focus, but it's also community building."

You can stop by Main Street Station until Sunday, December 18 to check out all of the trees and vote for your favorite. Your donations will go directly to the nonprofits, and the tree with the most votes will receive a special award from RBI Services.

For more information or to make a donation online, you can visit the event Facebook page.