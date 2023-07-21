The Virginia wife arrested for killing her husband appeared on the 'Are We Dating the Same Guy?' Facebook page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say 30-year-old Christina Wang is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting death of her husband.

She is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail without bond.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Bardith Circle on Monday, July 17, where they found 37-year-old Calvin Wang dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Online court documents show the offense date was Saturday, July 15. A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed that from investigations, “detectives determined the day of death to be 7/15.”

In a bail determination document from the Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court of Virginia Beach, it states that the couple got into an argument, Christina slapped Calvin, he told her to leave, and she pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach and then the head.

It also claims that she admits to this and it states, "whole incident caught on video."

Documents from Virginia Beach Circuit Court show the Wangs had been married since 2016, have a son, and filed for divorce in 2022.

A complaint filed by Calvin Wang’s attorney in relation to the pending divorce claims that Christina committed adultery.

A plea document from Christina’s attorney states “Plaintiff has condoned Defendant’s adulterous acts and thus Plaintiff cannot use adultery as a ground for Divorce.”

Just a couple of days before Calvin Wang's death, there was a post showing Christina Wang's name on a social media page called "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" That post warned others that Calvin was married.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear things like this, especially knowing there are resources and there are ways that this could have been avoided,” Olivia Smithberger, Executive Director for H.E.R. Shelter, said.“Seeing these things every day, it’s just important to let people know what’s available and how to reach out.”

It's unclear whether there was previous domestic violence of any kind with this specific case, but CEO of YWCA of South Hampton Roads, Michelle Ellis Young, said they’re seeing an increase in domestic violence during the summertime.

“As the temperatures rise, so does the temperament of those that may be in relationships that are not going well,” explained Ellis Young. “So, we see start to see an escalation in calls and the need of services.”

She said those needing help can text the word “START” to 88788 or call 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

For more resources that aim to help victims of domestic violence, click here.