Atlee community comes together to mourn student killed on train tracks

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Atlee High School community continues to mourn the death of Chris Asare-Budu.

Asare-Budu, 15, washit and killed by a train before school on Wednesday.

While the circumstances around the teenager's death remain under investigation, the Atlee High School community coming together to help each other.

"Our entire focus is on supporting the family, our students, and staff as they navigate this difficult time," Hanover County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Chris Whitley wrote in an email.

"It is my understanding that students and staff at the school plan to wear orange [on Friday] in remembrance, signifying [Chris's] positivity, kindness, and warm personality."

The train tracks on which Asare-Budu was killed are situated between Atlee High School and the Cool Spring West subdivision.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office said in the past five years, it's received two calls for people crossing on the tracks near the neighborhood.

New fencing was installed on Atlee property Thursday after the original fencing was removed Wednesday to allow first responders access to the tragic scene.

"We have playgrounds over here and we have a path through the playgrounds, that a lot of kids use to walk to the high school. The fence just ends and all you have to do is walk across the tracks," neighbor Suzan Hart said. "It’s scary because our neighborhood is full of little ones and they see the kids walk that path, and they get curious, and there’s nothing to stop them from going on the tracks."

"The Buckingham Branch is working with CSX and law enforcement in the ongoing investigation into yesterday's tragic incident," said Buckingham Branch Railroad CEO Mark Bryant.

"Concerning the fencing, the BB does not own or maintain any fence in that area," Bryant said.

There are no federal or state requirements for fencing to be placed by railroads that are in rural areas and have no highway rail grade crossing, even near a school.

The option to put fencing around railroad tracks is left up to those who own the tracks or own property near the tracks.

The same thing goes for warning signs.

"These days, trains are much quieter and moving much faster than they used to," Jeniffer DeAngelis, with Operation Lifesaver Inc., said. "It's really important to pay extra attention when you're around tracks and trains."

Trains are unable to stop quickly.

"They can't swerve, there's no steering wheel, a freight train traveling 55 miles an hour, can take up to a mile or more to stop that's like 18 football fields," DeAngelis said.

She said all train tracks, no matter where they are, are considered private property and trains can come at any time in either direction.

"You want to stay off, stay away, and stay safe," she said. "You only want to cross railroad tracks at designated railroad crossings. And those are designated by signs and pavement markings."

School and grief counselors were made available to help Atlee students and school administrators during this difficult time.

