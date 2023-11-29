Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Principal alerts families after train accident near Atlee High School

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 29, 2023
Posted at 9:03 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 09:13:54-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover first responders are at the scene of a train accident along Atlee Station Road near Atlee High School.

"There is currently a law enforcement and Fire-EMS presence on our campus near the 600s building due to an accident involving a train near our school," Atlee principal Dr. John Wheeler wrote in an email to parents. "There is no safety concern on our campus, and we plan to continue the instructional day and student arrival as normal."

Details about the train accident, including the nature of the accident and reports of injuries have not yet been officially released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Hand to Hold 2023

Help find these kids in Virginia’s foster system loving homes

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone