Principal alerts families after train accident near Atlee High School

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover first responders are at the scene of a train accident along Atlee Station Road near Atlee High School.

"There is currently a law enforcement and Fire-EMS presence on our campus near the 600s building due to an accident involving a train near our school," Atlee principal Dr. John Wheeler wrote in an email to parents. "There is no safety concern on our campus, and we plan to continue the instructional day and student arrival as normal."

Details about the train accident, including the nature of the accident and reports of injuries have not yet been officially released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.