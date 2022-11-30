South Chesterfield man dies after car hits tree off of Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 61-year-old man was killed Friday evening after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree near Midlothian Turnpike, Virginia State Police said.

The man was driving his 2013 Cadillac Escalade in the northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway around 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 25 when the car ran off of the road to the right and struck a tree, State Police said.

The driver, identified as Clifton L. Outlaw Jr. of South Chesterfield, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.