Virginia restaurant owner killed, son shot by former employee, police say

EMPORIA, Va. -- A disgruntled former employee is responsible for killing the owner of a Chinese restaurant in Emporia and also shooting the man's son, according to police.

Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw said dispatchers received a 911 call about shots fired in the China Garden Restaurant on W Atlantic Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the owner of the business dead.

The son of the owner, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, according to Pinksaw.

Police said the business owner’s son was able to give officers valuable information, including a description of the suspect.

About 12 hours later, police arrested Shawn Rice, who was hiding in a mobile home where he used to live, according to police.

Rice was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm by a felon and aggravated malicious wounding.

Sharon Neigel, a longtime customer of China Garden, said she was in “total shock” after learning of the tragedy.

“The last time I was here, he told me… the father wanted to retire and sell the business,” Neigel recalled. “And now he’s passed away. It’s horrible, it’s absolutely horrible.”

Jackie Dickens, another longtime patron, said she drives 30 minutes to eat at the restaurant.

“My son introduced me to this place years ago and he knew them from Franklin, Virginia,” Dickens said. “It’s really a sad day.”

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.