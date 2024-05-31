Chili Peppers spice up baseball with glow-in-the-dark game

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The Tri-City Chili Peppers' first cosmic baseball game is scheduled to take place under the black lights in Colonial Heights on Saturday complete with glow-in-the-dark bats, balls, and uniforms CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casasonte spoke with players Evan and Krew Bouldin about the big game and what life is like as a Chili Pepper.

Watch for Lane Casadonte's features on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Lane should profile, email him beyondtheroster@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News.