Chili Peppers spice up baseball with glow-in-the-dark game

The Tri-City Chili Peppers' first comic baseball game is scheduled to take place under the black lights in Colonial Heights on Saturday complete with glow-in-the-dark bats, balls, and uniforms CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casasonte spoke with players Evan and Krew Bouldin about the big game and what life is like as a Chili Pepper.
Posted at 10:19 PM, May 30, 2024
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The Tri-City Chili Peppers' first cosmic baseball game is scheduled to take place under the black lights in Colonial Heights on Saturday complete with glow-in-the-dark bats, balls, and uniforms CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casasonte spoke with players Evan and Krew Bouldin about the big game and what life is like as a Chili Pepper.

