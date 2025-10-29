NICU babies dressed as beloved book characters for first Halloween at Richmond hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — More than two dozen babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU are celebrating their first Halloween with special costumes based on children's books.

The hospital staff dressed the tiny patients in costumes inspired by beloved characters from classic stories ahead of Halloween this Friday.

The festive outfits include the Lorax from Dr. Seuss, Piglet from Winnie the Pooh, Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella with her iconic glass slipper.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.