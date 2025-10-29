Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

NICU babies dressed as beloved book characters for first Halloween at Richmond hospital

Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU dressed more than two dozen NICU babies in Halloween costumes inspired by classic children's books for their first Halloween celebration.
Tiny patients at Children's Hospital celebrate first Halloween in book-themed costumes
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — More than two dozen babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU are celebrating their first Halloween with special costumes based on children's books.

The hospital staff dressed the tiny patients in costumes inspired by beloved characters from classic stories ahead of Halloween this Friday.

The festive outfits include the Lorax from Dr. Seuss, Piglet from Winnie the Pooh, Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella with her iconic glass slipper.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone