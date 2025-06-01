Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU hosts magical garden-themed prom for young cancer patients

RICHMOND, Va. — Kids battling cancer at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU enjoyed a special night of dancing at this year's oncology prom on Saturday.

The Children's Pavilion was transformed into a magical garden-themed fairy tale. The event looked like something out of a Disney movie, with patients treated like princes and princesses.

Every year, patients at the hospital are invited to this special night of dancing and enjoyment. Members of CHOR coordinate these parties for children and teens who may have missed similar opportunities at their schools due to illness.

"You know a lot of kids are battling different things, but this is a great social experiment for kiddos," Brittney Brooks, whose 4-year-old daughter attended the prom, said. "Sometimes they're hospitalized and they don't have that social interaction. So to be able to have an event like this, it means a lot."

The night included free meals, a scavenger hunt, a DJ and even a professional makeup artist for party-goers who wanted to add some sparkle to their outfits.

