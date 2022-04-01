Children who overdosed at Hopewell home have made 'full recovery'

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Police said that seven children who overdosed on prescription medication have made a full recovery.

Police added that the children are being cared for appropriately.

"For the safety and welfare of the children, we cannot release any further details. The joint investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time," a release from Hopewell Police said.

On March 23, officers responded to the 100 block of South 16th Avenue in Hopewell. The investigation found that seven children who were between the ages of one and seven had overdosed on prescription medication.

The children were transported to hospitals to be treated for their overdoses.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have information regarding this incident or who may have been in and/or around the area at the time or have any information provided, contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell / Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

