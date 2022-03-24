House full of children - all under age 8 - rushed to hospital, treated for overdose

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A house full of children under the age of eight in Hopewell were rushed to the hospital and treated for an overdose on Wednesday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., Hopewell Police were called to 100 South 16th Street where four children, ages 1, 2, 3 and four were found unresponsive.

Three more kids were found in a different part of the apartment. These children were awake but were lethargic.

At this time, investigators believe that a 7-year-old child gave the children his sleeping pills.

All seven children were taken to John Randolph Hospital. Since then, the two youngest children were transported to another hospital in serious condition.

The adult who was supervising the children left to go to the corner store and returned to find the children in the condition they were in. This adult then called 911, according to police.

No charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.