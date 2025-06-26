5-year-old child dies days after being ejected from car in I-64 crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 5-year-old girl has died following a four-car crash on Interstate 64 in Newport News, according to Virginia State Police.

Police learned from the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk that the child died Wednesday afternoon.

Her death comes almost a week after a crash on I-64 eastbound between mile markers 249 and 250, near Fort Eustis Boulevard, involving serious injuries on the night of June 20.

Due to the severity of the crash, police shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Based on their initial investigation, police discovered that Willie I. Greene, 45, was speeding in his Dodge Durango, causing him to rear-end a 2022 Hyundai Sonata.

The Hyundai lost control, running off the road into the westbound shoulder.

Police said Greene also crossed into the westbound lanes, driving toward oncoming traffic.

He then sideswiped a 2021 Toyota Tacoma and continued to drive until crashing head-on into a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan was in the car with her 5-year-old child.

Upon impact, the child was ejected from her car seat due to being improperly restrained, according to police.

Everyone involved in the crash was sent to the hospital except the driver of the Tacoma.

After clearing the crash, all lanes reopened at 1:21 a.m. Saturday, June 21.

Police said speed played a significant role in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing, and charges are pending.