Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Child, 2 adults killed on railroad bridge when struck by train in Virginia

Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 06, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — An child and two adults were killed Wednesday night when they were struck by a train on a railroad bridge in northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Police say their preliminary investigation shows that the three were walking on the elevated railroad tracks near Accotink Park Road in Springfield when they were struck.

Police were called to the location around 8:30 p.m. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The tracks are adjacent to a lake and park that features hiking trails and other amenities. The railroad bridge carries the tracks over Accotink Creek.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. They did not initially identify those killed or whether they were related.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone