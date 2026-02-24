Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Classic rock legends Chicago to perform in Richmond this summer

Chicago
Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
American rock band Chicago performs at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan /Invision/AP)
Chicago
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The iconic classic rock band Chicago will perform in Richmond this summer.

The Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees will take to the stage at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront on June 17.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

This year marks the band’s 59th consecutive year of touring. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the band came in as the highest-charting American band in Billboard magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time. Chicago is also the first American rock band to chart top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Visit ChicagoTheBand.com for a full list of tour dates and more information.

