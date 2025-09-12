Chevy Chase is coming to Richmond wants to watch Christmas Vacation with you!

RICHMOND, Va. — Finish putting up your tackiest Christmas lights, clean out the RV bathroom, and kidnap your boss, Chevy Chase is coming to Richmond and wants to watch one of his most beloved movies with you.

Chase and his wife Jayni will be in Richmond on Wednesday, December 10 for a special screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

After the movie, they'll share stories and answer audience questions about the making of the now classic Christmas film.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. at altriatheater.com or etix.com.



