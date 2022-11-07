Watch Now
Chesterfield Police release new details about shooting outside Walmart

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 7, 2022
Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 14:28:54-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police released new details about a Sunday evening shooting outside Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza.

Justin O. Gay, 27, of Washington, D.C., was arrested following the shooting and charged with malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said Gay and the shooting victim met outside Walmart to buy and sell drugs.

Walmart robbery and shooting 01.png

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Gay shot the other man in self-defense because he feared he was being robbed.

"The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. "At this point, the victim remains in the hospital and is expected to survive."

The shooting was reported at about 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 6.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

