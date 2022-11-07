Would-be robber shot outside Chesterfield Walmart, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting outside the Chesterfield Crossing Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza in Midlothian.

While Chesterfield Police have not confirmed many details about the shooting, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a robbery victim shot a person who was robbing them.

WTVR

No information has been released about the conditions of those involved in the shooting.

Multiple Chesterfield Police officers were seen investigating outside the store Sunday evening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.