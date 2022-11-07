Watch Now
Would-be robber shot outside Chesterfield Walmart, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Police are investigating a shooting outside Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza in Midlothian.
Posted at 11:38 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 23:39:53-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting outside the Chesterfield Crossing Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza in Midlothian.

While Chesterfield Police have not confirmed many details about the shooting, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a robbery victim shot a person who was robbing them.

Walmart robbery and shooting 05.png

No information has been released about the conditions of those involved in the shooting.

Multiple Chesterfield Police officers were seen investigating outside the store Sunday evening.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

