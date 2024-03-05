Chesterfield voters share who they're supporting on Super Tuesday in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 reporter Brendan King watched a trickle of voters walk into Robious Middle School in Chesterfield County, Virginia on Super Tuesday.

Voter turnout is expected to be lower than normal, in part, because President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump are expected to have relatively easy wins in primary matchups across the country.

Mike McNamara, a former prosecuting attorney from Michigan, said he voted on Tuesday because he was raised to express himself through voting. The Chesterfield County vote said he cast his ballot in the Republican presidential primary for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“I voted for her because she’s the only Republican in the race I’m comfortable voting for,” he said.

Fred Chamberlain, an independent, also voted for the former South Carolina governor.

“I wanted to vote Republican this time and vote for Nikki Haley. I think the Republican Party needs a better option than what they are going for right now,” he said.

Marie Berndt said it was her civic duty to vote. She voted for former President Donald Trump.

“He’s the best candidate out there and I'm looking forward to having him as president once again,” Berndt said.

Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one territory — from Alaska and California to Vermont and Virginia. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul for either party on any single day.

Early voting in Virginia's Presidential Primary ended on Saturday. Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voters in Virginia may choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary but must choose only one.

President Joe Biden is, by far, a front-runner, and his name will appear alongside Rep. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson on Democratic primary ballots.

CBS 6 noticed few voters choosing to cast a ballot in person on Tuesday for the Democratic nominee.

Six names will appear on the Republican ballot, but only Trump and Haley are still seeking the nomination.

Richmond Registrar Keith Balmer voted at the Main Library on Franklin Street and said he expected a slow voting day.

“We’ve had the lowest turnout that we’ve had for an early voting in recent memory,” Balmer said.

In the city, about 6,200 requested absentee ballots and Balmer’s office received about 40 percent of the ballots back.

More than 13,500 people voted early in Chesterfield, according to Chief Deputy Registrar Michael Schwartz.

As of 10 a.m., 7,669 people in Chesterfield voted in person on Tuesday.

Henrico County Registrar Mark Coakley reported more than 13,600 total voters requested an absentee ballot and about 7,100 voters returned them either in the mail or in person. More Democrats voted early compared to Republicans in Henrico.

“There are quite a few people who know there’s an election and perhaps they’re choosing not to come out and vote for this election because they feel like the two nominees have pretty much been decided,” Balmer said.

