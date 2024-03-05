Super Tuesday: It's Super Tuesday in Virginia. What that means for Biden, Trump, Haley, and you

RICHMOND, Va. -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are poised to move much closer to winning their party's nominations during the biggest day of the primary campaign on Tuesday, setting up a historic rematch that many voters would rather not endure.

Super Tuesday elections are being held in 16 states and one territory — from Alaska and California to Vermont and Virginia. Hundreds of delegates are at stake, the biggest haul for either party on any single day.

Early voting in Virginia's Presidential Primary ended on Saturday.

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voters may choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary but must choose only one.

Voters head to their normal polling place — just like general elections — to vote in the primary.

Six names will appear on the Republican ballot, but only Trump and Haley are still seeking the nomination.

Biden's name will appear alongside Rep. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson on Democratic primary ballots.

You can find more information on Virginia's presidential primary election via the Department of Elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

