Chesterfield voters share their voices ahead of Virginia election

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 anchors Rob Cardwell and Reba Hollingsworth spoke to voters in Chesterfield County about which issues motivated their vote this election cycle. Here's a sample of some of the voices of voters:

"I think just general economy, just for people finding jobs, being able to work. I mean, I think there's a definite shift in the job market."

"For me, the most important thing is parents' rights to determine how their kids are educated. There was a time when it was just all about reading, writing and arithmetic. And now it's become a platform for teaching kids things that maybe the parents don't agree with."

"My biggest concern, prices are going up everywhere. Insurance, groceries, you name it."

"My biggest thing? Taxes is a big thing for us. Everything keeps going up."

"Off the top of my head, I would say probably abortion rights."

"Maybe women's rights. Even though we have two women in the race, one of them is obviously for women's rights, the other one's cowing down to Trump."



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.