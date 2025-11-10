Vietnam vet on simple ways to honor veterans: 'It doesn't take much'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than 300 veterans gathered at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds on Sunday for the largest Veterans Day Memorial Ride in the event's seven-year history.

Vicky Kiger, Chesterfield Parks and Recreation special events coordinator, has organized the annual motorcycle ride to honor veterans.

"We've had over 300 cyclists. It's the largest crowd we've ever had," Kiger said.

The Chesterfield Fairgrounds, normally a place of celebration, became a venue of honor for Veterans Day as hundreds of veterans prepared to ride in solidarity.

After a brief ceremony indoors, the engines roared as 300 motorcycles made the trek from the Chesterfield Fairgrounds down Route 288 to Richmond to their final destination at the Virginia War Memorial.

Ben King, director of the Virginia War Memorial, led a ceremony for veterans from all branches and several eras of military service.

"It's as good as it gets, so it's a real honor to be amongst you all," King said.

The ceremony made sure veterans spanning decades of U.S. military history received recognition, especially Vietnam veterans.

Richard Ryder, a Vietnam-era veteran, said the memorial's director emphasized how much Vietnam veterans are appreciated.

"The director of this facility made it clear that Vietnam veterans need to all know how much they're appreciated," Ryder said.

Ryder emphasized that appreciation should extend to all who serve.

"Anybody that puts a uniform on to defend this country from all enemies foreign and domestic, people need to appreciate the fact that they did that whether you served in Vietnam or later," Ryder said.

Kiger said the event holds special meaning for her as she watches veterans support each other year after year.

"It means a lot to me. I see all of these guys and I see them show up year after year to support each other and bring other people with them," Kiger said. "Sometimes they bring their children, their grandchildren, and they're trying to spread the word so that more people know about veterans."

Ryder said while the Memorial Ride is always a good way to honor those who've served, he believes the simplest shows of gratitude can often mean the most.

"It doesn't take much — just thankful for your service in passing. That's fine. That's good," Ryder said. "Veterans Day is a good time of year to remind folks of that."

